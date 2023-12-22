Late Socastee basketball coach to be honored at upcoming Beach Ball Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the annual Beach Ball Classic high school basketball tournament nears, organizers announced they want to pay tribute to a former coach.

When the tournament kicks off in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, former Socastee High Basketball Coach Derrick Hilton will be honored with a Hawaiian Night.

All fans and supporters are invited to wear Hawaiian shirts for the games on Wednesday “as Derrick would have done,” a news release reads. The first 500 people there will also receive a Hawaiian Lei as a token of appreciation.

In addition, Hilton will be honored during the 7 p.m. game on Wednesday, with organizers saying they want to celebrate him and his team “in the same way he passionately supported high school basketball.”

Hilton died earlier this year after a battle with cancer.

“As an alumnus of Socastee High School, I am incredibly grateful for Derek’s contributions to the school and the game of basketball,” President of the Beach Ball Classic Chad Smith said. “Derrick had amazing passion and love for the game and his players and was incredibly dedicated to the Beach Ball Classic. Hawaiian Night is a fitting tribute to Derrick, as it reflects his vibrant spirit and love for the game and Socastee High School.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Hilton was a part of the tournament both as a player and a coach. He was even “dunked over” by Kobe Bryant during the tournament’s 1995 dunk contest.

Click here for more information about the tournament. Click here to see what teams are in this year’s tournament.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.