FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy skies today, warmer weather through Christmas

Temperatures will climb into the 60s and near 70 for the upcoming Christmas forecast.
Temperatures will climb into the 60s and near 70 for the upcoming Christmas forecast.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather arrives as we head into the Christmas weekend and the forecast looks great for any holiday travel!

TODAY

Despite another cool start for Friday, temperatures will warm back up into the middle and upper 50s Friday. Expect afternoon temperatures to be similar to what we saw on Thursday but we will see increased cloud cover throughout the day, limiting us from climbing into the 60s. Regardless, it’s another rain-free day with highs near normal for this time of year.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today, keeping temperatures in the upper 50s.
Expect mostly cloudy skies today, keeping temperatures in the upper 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

Temperatures will continue to warm up as we head into the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb through the 60s with sunshine returning for the weekend. As we approach Christmas, temperatures will make a run for the upper 60s to near 70°. Partly cloudy skies are expected for both Saturday & Sunday, providing for a rain-free forecast through Christmas Eve.

The forecast shows warmer weather into the Christmas forecast. We will bring back the rain...
The forecast shows warmer weather into the Christmas forecast. We will bring back the rain chances Christmas night and into Tuesday.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Our next rain chance will come during the evening hours on Christmas. Clouds will stream into the area throughout the day on Christmas. Those clouds will give way to showers near or around sunset on Christmas.

We will bring back the rain chances Christmas night and into Tuesday. Don't cancel your...
We will bring back the rain chances Christmas night and into Tuesday. Don't cancel your Christmas Day plans.

Regardless, don’t cancel those plans. The bulk of the rain and storms will arrive overnight and continue through Tuesday. While we don’t expect any travel issues ahead of Christmas, we will be left with the best rain chance on Tuesday after Christmas. Keep that in mind for any plans next week.

We will bring back the rain chances Christmas night and into Tuesday. The best rain chances...
We will bring back the rain chances Christmas night and into Tuesday. The best rain chances will be Tuesday with the risk of a storm or two.

