Fake delivery texts snowballing into identity theft, experts say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re waiting on any last-minute Christmas gifts, consumer experts are urging you to check your emails twice before giving away any information.

The BBB of Eastern Carolinas says they’re seeing an increase in text messages being used as a lure of an undelivered package that “needs to be delivered,” then followed by a subtle threat.

They say when the United States Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and other online retailers message a delivery update, they do not ask or require customers to provide any information.

The BBB’s Nicole Cordero says this is a way to steal your money, but also can snowball into identity theft.

“You never have to pay a fee,” she said. “That’s just typically not what legitimate companies ask you for. They will do it without you paying.”

Cordero says fake delivery texts prey on consumers’ curiosity, especially those who think the package may be an unexpected gift. She added that a sure sign the text is a scam is if the link and the sender’s information are made up of random letters.

Cordero says to just ignore any texts, emails, or phone calls you feel are suspicious.

