Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Experts promote safety on roads ahead of holiday travel

Holiday travel
Holiday travel(SOURCE: WMBF)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As traffic picks up for those heading out to their Christmas destinations, experts are urging people to be prepared.

AAA is expecting 2.2% more people this year than last year to travel from their homes during the 10-day travel period from Christmas and New Year’s.

MORE COVERAGE | OUR FULL HOLIDAY TRAVEL GUIDE

This marks the second-highest Christmas and New Year’s forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Jake Keele with DeFalco’s Automotive and Towing in Surfside Beach says it’s important to get under the hood before heading out. Keele said you should check your oil to make sure it’s clean and make sure your fluids are full.

He added that most issues drivers see around this time of year are preventable.

“We have a lot of people that travel, 8-10 hours and they got on the road knowing there was an issue of some kind. And they felt it was minor enough to travel with, and oftentimes that’s not the case,” said Keele. “If you have something that’s a known problem, seek advice from a professional, go to a shop and make sure you are good to travel the distance you plan to.”

For drivers planning to head to colder destinations, experts say you’ll want to check your washer fluid.

“Washer fluid is the only thing that’s going to have a different rating, depending on your climate zone,” said Keele.

WMBF News went out on a call with the DeFalco’s team on Friday, where they helped a driver out with a flat tire.

Keele says it’s important to check your tire pressure.

You can find your rating on the inside of your driver’s side door. If not at the proper level, low tire pressure won’t just slow you down but could also hurt your wallet.

“A few pounds low tire pressure can cause lower fuel economy and poor handling. So there’s some negative impacts from having a slightly low tire,” said Keele.

Mechanics say if you do have car issues, turn your emergency lights on and try to pull off the road as much as possible, before calling for help.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old woman hit, killed along Highway 544
Horry County Fire Rescue received the call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday about a house fire in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue investigating early morning Surfside Beach house fire
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 12 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 Bypass...
76-year-old dies after 3-vehicle crash involving box truck near Carolina border; 4 others injured
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm

Latest News

Men accused of firing at occupied vehicle in Marion County
Deputies investigating deadly helicopter crash in Robeson County
Andrews coffee shop offers gun owners discounts, encourages safe gun ownership
A lineup of coffee cups at AK Coffee in Andrews, SC.
Andrews coffee shop offers gun owners discounts, encourages safe gun ownership