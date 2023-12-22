Experts promote safety on roads ahead of holiday travel

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As traffic picks up for those heading out to their Christmas destinations, experts are urging people to be prepared.

AAA is expecting 2.2% more people this year than last year to travel from their homes during the 10-day travel period from Christmas and New Year’s.

MORE COVERAGE | OUR FULL HOLIDAY TRAVEL GUIDE

This marks the second-highest Christmas and New Year’s forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Jake Keele with DeFalco’s Automotive and Towing in Surfside Beach says it’s important to get under the hood before heading out. Keele said you should check your oil to make sure it’s clean and make sure your fluids are full.

He added that most issues drivers see around this time of year are preventable.

“We have a lot of people that travel, 8-10 hours and they got on the road knowing there was an issue of some kind. And they felt it was minor enough to travel with, and oftentimes that’s not the case,” said Keele. “If you have something that’s a known problem, seek advice from a professional, go to a shop and make sure you are good to travel the distance you plan to.”

For drivers planning to head to colder destinations, experts say you’ll want to check your washer fluid.

“Washer fluid is the only thing that’s going to have a different rating, depending on your climate zone,” said Keele.

WMBF News went out on a call with the DeFalco’s team on Friday, where they helped a driver out with a flat tire.

Keele says it’s important to check your tire pressure.

You can find your rating on the inside of your driver’s side door. If not at the proper level, low tire pressure won’t just slow you down but could also hurt your wallet.

“A few pounds low tire pressure can cause lower fuel economy and poor handling. So there’s some negative impacts from having a slightly low tire,” said Keele.

Mechanics say if you do have car issues, turn your emergency lights on and try to pull off the road as much as possible, before calling for help.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.