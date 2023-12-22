Submit a Tip
Diamond Rio, Parmalee join Carolina Country Music Fest lineup

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another pair of bands is joining next year’s growing Carolina Country Music Fest lineup.

Organizers announced Friday that Diamond Rio and Parmalee will be performing on the Coors Light Main Stage during the festival, set to take place from June 6-9, 2024.

Diamond Rio has a total of seven songs that hit No. 1, including “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day” and “Beautiful Mess.” The group is also a multi-time CMA and ACM awards winner and won a Grammy for their album, The Reason.

Based out of North Carolina, Parmalee has also seen success with No. 1 hits such as “Take My Name” and “Just the Way” with Blanco Brown.

The two bands join headliners Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Parker McCollum and Old Dominion - along with several other artists in Myrtle Beach.

Tickets for the event are sold out.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

