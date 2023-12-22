Deputies release names of two kids killed in mobile home fire in Oconee Co.

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office announced that two children passed away Thursday following a mobile home fire near Westminster.

Officials said the incident happened along Misty Hollow Lane and was reported at 12:46 p.m. They added that two brothers, Heath Trey Daniel Morse, age 4 and Jacob Edward Todd Morse, age 5, were found dead following the fire.

Jacob Edward Todd Morse, age 5 (left) and Heath Trey Daniel Morse, age 4 (right). (Hailey Davis)

The Oconee County Fire Department confirmed that a woman and two other small children were able to get out of the fire safely.

According to officials, the boys’ cause of death is smoke inhalation secondary to home fire. Their manner of death is classified as accidental.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the boy’s family to help with funeral expenses and to help restore their home.

Multiple departments are currently investigating the situation and working to determine what caused the fire. They added that the organizations investigating include Oconee County Fire and Emergency Services, Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, SLED Fire Investigators and the SC Fire Marshal’s Office.

