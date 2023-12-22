Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating deadly helicopter crash in Robeson County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a deadly helicopter crash in Robeson County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed deputies, investigators and crime scene investigators are on the scene of the crash in the 1900 block of Philadelphus Road near Pembroke.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story are new information becomes available.

