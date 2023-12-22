Conway’s Railroad bridge reopened to river traffic after high water closure
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Waccamaw Coast Line Railroad bridge has reopened to marine traffic after a brief closure due to high waters.
The heavy rainfall on Sunday led to some minor to moderate river flooding across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee region.
Horry County government confirmed normal railroad and marine traffic can resume.
