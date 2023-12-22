Conway offering free admission to Celebration of Lights this weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway’s Celebration of Lights will be free for everyone to enjoy on Christmas weekend.

The city said Friday that the event will offer free admission beginning Friday night through Sunday. The display will operate from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. each night.

Santa’s Village will also be open with select vendors until Saturday, but no train rides will be available.

