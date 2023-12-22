Andrews coffee shop offers gun owners discounts, encourages safe gun ownership

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - A new coffee shop in Georgetown County is offering a unique discount and opportunity for education to gun owners who walk through their doors.

While the coffee shop has been open for weeks, AK Coffee held its grand opening Friday. Dozens of locals turned out for the event, complete with a ribbon cutting, live music and even an appearance from Santa!

What makes AK Coffee so unique is its policy on firearms. While most businesses have a sign on the door that reads, “No firearms allowed,” AK Coffee does things differently.

“We want to encourage law-abiding citizens to be able to protect themselves,” Kandy Thietten says.

Kandy and her husband, Abe, own AK Coffee. They moved to South Carolina from Idaho, eventually settling in Andrews.

“I figure if criminals know people are armed, everybody’s safer.”

If you bring a gun to AK Coffee, you may qualify for a 10% discount. Abe and Kandy have some rules you must follow to receive the discount.

“It has to be in a holster,” Kandy says. “It can’t be floating around in your purse or shoved into your waistband. It has to be holstered. We’re all about safety.”

Abe added that they haven’t had any issues with people bringing their guns to the shop.

They also offer discounts for military and first responders. Active duty and retired military get a 10% discount and first responders get a 50% discount, something they attribute to Andrews’ entire fire department being staffed by volunteers.

On top of encouraging and educating people about safe, legal gun ownership, AK Coffee wants to be a community pillar.

Norberto Luna lives in Andrews and frequents AK Coffee. He says Andrews desperately needs a community gathering spot.

“Get together, talk, solve problems between people, kids, and everything,” Luna says of his vision for AK Coffee. “We’re all in this boat together, and people forget about that. Just a place to get together.”

Luna says he knows young people in and around Andrews are bored; he cited a local parking lot as the hottest hangout spot. He says that boredom is what leads kids to get into trouble.

To appeal to a younger crowd, Abe and Kandy are planning on enhancing their customers’ experiences. They’re planning to add karaoke, a pool table, cornhole and even food trucks. They just installed a stage in the shop, and hope to have live music more frequently.

Luna says there’s no reason to turn down a trip to AK Coffee if you’re in the area.

“Nice part of town, plenty of parking, it’s good,” Luna says. “I highly recommend it.”

