Vice President Harris to make stop in Myrtle Beach in January

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters after filing President Joe Biden's...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters after filing President Joe Biden's paperwork to appear on South Carolina's 2024 Democratic presidential primary on Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Harris is visiting Nevada and South Carolina next month, spending time in two of the earliest states on the Democratic presidential calendar with audiences she and President Joe Biden are most heavily courting in the primaries that kick off just a month later. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Vice President Kamala Harris’ office announced on Thursday that the nation’s second in command will make a stop in Myrtle Beach.

Harris will travel to the Grand Strand on Saturday, Jan. 6 to deliver the keynote address at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat.

Her office said she will speak about the administration’s work to build an economy that works for all.

“She will also speak to the need for Americans to use their voices and stay engaged in the fight against extremist attacks on fundamental freedoms,” according to a release from the Vice President’s office.

This will mark her seventh visit to the Palmetto State since becoming the Vice President.

