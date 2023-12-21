Submit a Tip
This Is Carolina: North Carolina woman adds coastal vibe to Christmas trees

“You’re making a family heirloom.”
Tammy Blanton creates Christmas trees using seashells and sea glass.
Tammy Blanton creates Christmas trees using seashells and sea glass.
By Loren Korn
Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WMBF) - It’s Christmas at the beach for Tammy Blanton.

The self-proclaimed “shell-aholic” creates Christmas trees made of sea glass and seashells.

“Every single tree will be different. Each person has a vision,” Blanton said.

She turned her passion for the ocean into profit and launched Beach Happy Market in August 2020. The artist spends her days strolling the beaches from Cherry Grove to Holden Beach, searching for the perfect imperfect shell.

“I think that’s what makes our shell trees so unique is that we don’t care if the shells are broken,” said Blanton.

But she has to rely on others for the weathering glass.

“Sea glass is very difficult to find around here,” said Blanton. “People come from Rhode Island and I still have a collector that walks the Chesapeake Bay and I pay her to do that.”

Blanton not only creates but also teaches the Christmas craft.

“They are kind of like a puzzle. You have to fit every single piece,” she said.

Scattered seashells, trays of glistening sea glass and glue sticks galore cover Blanton’s table. She then showed us how to make the sparkling yuletide gift.

It only takes a few hours to create the Christmas coastal vibe. Blanton said it’s the perfect gift for everyone because you made it.

“It makes me feel very happy because I’m happy when other people are happy with their creations,” she said. “You’re making a family heirloom. It’s going to be around for a long time.”

