Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Suspect surrenders to police after deadly N.C. food mart shooting

Firefighters were called out early Thursday morning to a house fire in Surfside Beach.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man at a Laurinburg business is now in police custody.

The Laurinburg Police Department announced on Thursday that 42-year-old Roy Campbell surrendered himself to police on Wednesday night.

Campbell is charged with murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Aiken Purvis.

Police responded on Tuesday night to Harry O’s Food Mart located at 17060 Old Lumberton Road for a shots fired call.

Officers found Purvis with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Campbell is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
Flora Pickett
Judge denies bond for woman accused in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm

Latest News

Horry County Fire Rescue received the call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday about a house fire in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue investigating early morning Surfside Beach house fire
Damian Rodriguez shot Christopher Garrett multiple times in a wooded area near the victim’s...
Judge sentences Conway 16-year-old in shooting death of 14-year-old
Workers discovered the wallet in a walled off closet during a renovation.
Plaza Theatre returns lost wallet 65 years later
A Conway teen will spend more than three decades in prison for his role in a deadly shooting.
Judge sentences Conway 16-year-old in shooting death of 14-year-old
Firefighters were called out early Thursday morning to a house fire in Surfside Beach.
Horry County Fire Rescue investigating early morning Surfside Beach house fire