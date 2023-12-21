Scotland County dealing with ‘cyber incident’; Emergency services unaffected

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Scotland County officials announced Thursday afternoon that the county suffered a ‘cyber incident.’

Details about what the cyber incident is were not made available but the county is working with cybersecurity company VC3, the North Carolina Local Government Information Systems Association, and the North Carolina Joint Cyber Security Taskforce.

Emergency services are not impacted at this time.

We will update this story as more details become available.

