Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Judge sentences Conway 16-year-old in shooting death of 14-year-old

Damian Rodriguez shot Christopher Garrett multiple times in a wooded area near the victim’s...
Damian Rodriguez shot Christopher Garrett multiple times in a wooded area near the victim’s home off Bear Bluff Road back in August 2022. Rodriguez pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the case.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway teen will spend more than three decades in prison for his role in a deadly shooting.

Damian Rodriguez, who is now 16 years old, of Conway, pleaded guilty to murder late Wednesday in the shooting death of 14-year-old Christopher Garrett back in August 2022.

Rodriguez shot Garrett multiple times in a wooded area near the victim’s home off Bear Bluff Road.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“I would like to express my condolences to Noah’s friends and family and it’s unfortunate that he was taken away from them at such a young age,” said Adam Harrelson, an assistant solicitor with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office. “I would like to thank the officers with Horry County Police Department who investigated this senseless murder and were able to apprehend the defendant responsible for this action.”

A judge sentenced Rodriguez to 35 years in prison.

He will not be eligible for parole or early release.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
Flora Pickett
Judge denies bond for woman accused in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm

Latest News

Flora Pickett
Judge denies bond for woman accused in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach
52-year-old man accused of sexual exploitation of minor using chat app
Judge denies bond for woman accused in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach
Georgetown Co. man charged with animal cruelty after deputies rescue dog from flood waters