Judge sentences Conway 16-year-old in shooting death of 14-year-old

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway teen will spend more than three decades in prison for his role in a deadly shooting.

Damian Rodriguez, who is now 16 years old, of Conway, pleaded guilty to murder late Wednesday in the shooting death of 14-year-old Christopher Garrett back in August 2022.

Rodriguez shot Garrett multiple times in a wooded area near the victim’s home off Bear Bluff Road.

“I would like to express my condolences to Noah’s friends and family and it’s unfortunate that he was taken away from them at such a young age,” said Adam Harrelson, an assistant solicitor with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office. “I would like to thank the officers with Horry County Police Department who investigated this senseless murder and were able to apprehend the defendant responsible for this action.”

A judge sentenced Rodriguez to 35 years in prison.

He will not be eligible for parole or early release.

