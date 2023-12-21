Horry County Fire Rescue investigating early morning Surfside Beach house fire

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called out early Thursday morning to a house fire in Surfside Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue received the call just after 7 a.m. about a house fire in the 6000 block of South Kings Highway.

It was reported that the fire was also threatening nearby homes.

Horry County firefighters got the fire under control with no reported injuries. The fire also had a minimal impact to nearby homes.

The agency added the home was empty at the time of the fire.

Surfside Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Police Department assisted in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

