HOLIDAY TRAVEL GUIDE: AAA predicts over 115 million Americans to travel for Christmas, New Year’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It will be a busy holiday travel season on the roads and in the skies, according to AAA.

The travel organization expects 115.2 million people to head 50 miles or more from their homes during the 10-day travel period for Christmas and New Year’s, which is an increase of 2.2% over last year.

It also marks the second-highest Christmas and New Year’s forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. AAA said 2019 remains the busiest on record with 119 million travelers.

“More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel.

HEADING OUT ON THE ROAD

AAA said most of the holiday travel will be on the roads this year with nearly 104 million people packing up and driving to their holiday destinations.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Saturday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 28 to be the most congested days on the road. The data provider added that Saturday, Dec. 30 will be another big travel day for people heading back home or traveling for New Year’s Eve.

INRIX recommends that people either leave hit the road before lunchtime or wait until after 7 p.m. in order to avoid the heaviest of the holiday congestion.

TRAVEL INFORMATION LINKS:

To keep people safe on the roads, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced that drivers can expect to see troopers and officers conducting special enforcement starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 and ending at midnight on Christmas Day. The special enforcement will continue during the New Year’s holiday period, which begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 and ends at midnight on Monday, Jan. 1.

“The holidays are a time where we expect to see much more traffic and congestion on the roads,” said Colonel Christopher Williamson, Commander of the SC Highway Patrol. “We are asking everyone to plan for slow-downs and drive accordingly. Residents and visitors can be sure to see more Highway Patrol troopers around this season as we try to help everyone get to their destination safely.”

And for those hitting the road, drivers will have the gift of lower gas prices.

GasBuddy reports that nearly 100,000 stations across the country are offering gas at $2.99 per gallon or less.

The average gas price in South Carolina is $2.83 and in North Carolina, drivers are paying slightly more at $2.96 per gallon.

HITTING THE SKIES

Airports are expected to be the busiest they’ve ever been during the Christmas and New Year’s travel period, according to AAA.

The travel organization predicts 7.5 million people will to fly to their holiday destination. It surpasses 2019′s record of 7.3 million passengers.

The Transportation Security Administration expects the busiest days to be Thursday, December 21, Friday, December, 29 and Monday, January 1.

MORE INFORMATION | Check flight status, TSA wait times at MYR

The Myrtle Beach International Airport is urging travelers to arrive a minimum of two hours before their departure time, and also allow extra time for parking.

MYR added that those traveling with gifts should wait to wrap them when they reach their final destination because TSA officers may be required to open gift wrapping during the screening process.

