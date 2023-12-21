Submit a Tip
Florence County man accused of soliciting minor for sex, sending obscene material

Zachery Singletary
Zachery Singletary(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County man is accused of trying to have sex with a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced 33-year-old Zachery Singletary’s arrest on Thursday.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Florence Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Authorities said Singletary solicited a person he believed to be minor for sex and also sent sexually explicit images to the person he believed was a young child.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 40 years.

The case will be prosecuted by the AG’s office.

