FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather builds through Christmas

A building area of high pressure will slide to the northeast, ushering in some warmer weather...
A building area of high pressure will slide to the northeast, ushering in some warmer weather for us as we head into Christmas.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cold morning, but we’re giving you the First Alert to another warming trend starting today and building through Christmas.

TODAY

After another frosty morning, temperatures will begin to climb throughout the day. We’ll hit the middle & upper 40s today by lunchtime, which is where our high temperatures were for the past couple of days.

Thankfully, everyone will climb into the middle 50s today, rebounding back some warmth for the end of the work week.

Highs will climb into the middle 50s today as a few more clouds increase later in the day.
Highs will climb into the middle 50s today as a few more clouds increase later in the day.

A few more clouds will stream into the area throughout the day, turning mostly cloudy as we head into the evening hours tonight.

FRIDAY

Despite another cool start for Friday, temperatures will warm back up into the middle and upper 50s Friday. Temperatures would be a bit warmer but the increased cloud cover for Friday will limit the temperatures from reaching the 60s. Regardless, it’s another rain-free day with highs near normal for this time of year.

Our forecast sees more clouds throughout the day on Friday with highs remaining in the...
Our forecast sees more clouds throughout the day on Friday with highs remaining in the mid-upper 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

Warmer weather will only continue to filter into the area as we approach Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Afternoon highs will climb through the 60s, approaching 70° by Christmas Day. Clouds will remain on-and-off throughout the weekend, but the forecast for the weekend should remain dry.

Prepare for a warm Christmas forecast with highs climbing into the upper 60s by Christmas Day!...
Prepare for a warm Christmas forecast with highs climbing into the upper 60s by Christmas Day! We will bring back a few showers around dinnertime on Christmas.

Our next weather maker will come by the evening hours on Christmas Day. We’ll throw a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for Christmas evening. Those showers and even a few storms will become widespread by Tuesday, making for a nasty forecast the day after Christmas. While we don’t expect any travel issues ahead of Christmas, we will be left with a few days of rain chances after Christmas. So keep that in mind if you plan on traveling immediately after Christmas.

Our next weather maker comes Christmas night and into the day after Christmas as showers and...
Our next weather maker comes Christmas night and into the day after Christmas as showers and storms turn widespread.

