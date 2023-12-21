Submit a Tip
Firefighters save puppy brought to station not breathing

Quick-thinking firefighters gave a day-old puppy a chance at life after it was brought to them not breathing.
Quick-thinking firefighters gave a day-old puppy a chance at life after it was brought to them not breathing.(Burton Fire District)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quick-thinking firefighters gave a day-old puppy a chance at life after it was brought to them not breathing.

Burton firefighters Lt. John Calcorzi and Fox Millinder jumped to action when the owner brought the puppy into the Shell Point fire station.

Burton firefighters Fox Millinder (left) and Lt. John Calcorzi (right) were quick to perform...
Burton firefighters Fox Millinder (left) and Lt. John Calcorzi (right) were quick to perform lifesaving measures on a day-old puppy brought to their station Wednesday. The puppy's owner named it "Burton."(Burton Fire District)

The pair treated the puppy the same way they would treat a human child, giving it warmth and stimulation and helping clear the dog’s airway.

With a clear airway, firefighters said the puppy took its first breath and started moving.

The puppy’s owner named it Burton.

