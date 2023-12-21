Submit a Tip
Darlington Co. deputies arrest driver after multi-county car chase with child inside

Alex Paul Henry
Alex Paul Henry(W.Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies helped end a multi-county chase after the driver fled deputies in Lee County on Wednesday.

DCSO said Lee County deputies notified the sheriff’s office that there was an active pursuit nearing the county line with a truck with a child inside pulling a car hauler. According to the Lee County deputies, the driver, Alex Henry, was wanted out of another county.

Multiple deputies joined the pursuit and caught Henry inside the Darlington city limits near Highway 401 and Highway 52.

Henry intentionally hit three different deputy’s vehicles before being arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

He faces charges of child endangerment, three counts of high and aggravated assault and battery.

It’s unknown at this time what charges he faces in the other counties.

He is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

