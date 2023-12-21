Crash involving box truck block lanes near Carolina border; critical injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-vehicle crash involving a box truck near the Carolina border has sent two people to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 12 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 Bypass and Waccamaw Drive.

The agency said critical injuries have been reported from the crash.

The Loris Fire Department, Tabor City Fire Department and Horry County Police Department were also called in to assist at the scene.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are blocked, and traffic is expected to impacted for an extended amount of time.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of the first responders on the scene.

