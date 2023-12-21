Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Crash involving box truck block lanes near Carolina border; critical injuries reported

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 12 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 Bypass...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 12 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 Bypass and Waccamaw Drive for a crash involving a box truck.(Source: HCFR)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-vehicle crash involving a box truck near the Carolina border has sent two people to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 12 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 Bypass and Waccamaw Drive.

The agency said critical injuries have been reported from the crash.

The Loris Fire Department, Tabor City Fire Department and Horry County Police Department were also called in to assist at the scene.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are blocked, and traffic is expected to impacted for an extended amount of time.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of the first responders on the scene.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
Flora Pickett
Judge denies bond for woman accused in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm

Latest News

A building area of high pressure will slide to the northeast, ushering in some warmer weather...
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather builds through Christmas
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old woman hit, killed along Highway 544
Horry County Fire Rescue received the call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday about a house fire in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue investigating early morning Surfside Beach house fire
Damian Rodriguez shot Christopher Garrett multiple times in a wooded area near the victim’s...
Judge sentences Conway 16-year-old in shooting death of 14-year-old