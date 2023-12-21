Coroner identifies 37-year-old woman hit, killed along Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was hit and killed along Highway 544.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 37-year-old Nacote Fox who lived in the Socastee area.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. Fox was crossing Highway 544 between Highway 31 and Dick Pond Road when an SUV hit her.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

