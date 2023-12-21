Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Coroner identifies 37-year-old woman hit, killed along Highway 544

A person died on Tuesday night after they were hit and killed along Highway 544.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was hit and killed along Highway 544.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 37-year-old Nacote Fox who lived in the Socastee area.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. Fox was crossing Highway 544 between Highway 31 and Dick Pond Road when an SUV hit her.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
Flora Pickett
Judge denies bond for woman accused in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm

Latest News

A building area of high pressure will slide to the northeast, ushering in some warmer weather...
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather builds through Christmas
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 12 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 Bypass...
Crash involving box truck block lanes near Carolina border; critical injuries reported
Horry County Fire Rescue received the call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday about a house fire in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue investigating early morning Surfside Beach house fire
Damian Rodriguez shot Christopher Garrett multiple times in a wooded area near the victim’s...
Judge sentences Conway 16-year-old in shooting death of 14-year-old