Chanticleers Ink Newest Class
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck announced the addition of 19 student-athletes to his program as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
The group features signees from 10 states, including three from North Carolina, three from Georgia, and two from South Carolina, The Chanticleers will make their 2024 debut on Aug. 31 when Coastal visits Jacksonville State.
2024 Coastal Carolina Football Signing Class
Geajorm Akpaloo – LB • 6-3 • 220 • Warrenton, Va. / Myrtle Beach Collegiate
- Prepped at Myrtle Beach Collegiate for head coach Ryan Williams
- Was also a first-team all-district wide receiver at Battlefield H.S.
Logan Brasfield – OL • 6-4 • 260 • Yorkville, Ill. / Yorkville High School
- Rated a three-star recruit at offensive guard for the Class of 2024 by On3 and 247Sports
- Ranked as a two-star recruit at linebacker for the Class of 2024 by Rivals
- Rated the No. 50-best prospect in the state of Illinois for the Class of 2024 by On3
- Ranked as the No. 56-best prospect in the state of Illinois for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports
- Helped lead Yorkville to a conference championship and a 7A IHSA appearance under head coach Dan McGuire
- Guided Yorkville to a 6-4 record as a senior
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Ball State, Eastern Illinois, Kent State, Marshall, Northern Iowa, and Wyoming
Jayden Bryant – BANDIT • 6-4 • 210 • Clover, S.C. / Clover High School
- Rated a three-star recruit at edge for the Class of 2024 by On3
- Helped Clover win the Region 3-AAAAA championship under head coach Perry Woolbright
- Lined up at outside linebacker and defensive end at Clover
Zach Cody – DB • 6-0 • 175 • Coppell, Texas / Coppell High School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, ESPN, On3, and Rivals
- Highest ranked recruit at Coppell H.S.
- No. 88-ranked player in the Dallas area for the Class of 2024
- Helped lead the Cowboys to an undefeated regular season and the 6A Division II Regional Semifinals as a senior
- Second-team All-District selection as a junior
- Recorded 32 tackles and 11 pass breakups while allowing just five catches in 37 targets and no touchdowns as a junior
- Also a member of Coppell’s 4x100 relay team
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Washington State, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Tulsa, Kent State, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, San Diego State, Rice, Wyoming, Army, Colgate, Furman, Grambling State, Holy Cross, Howard, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi Valley State, Navy, Northwestern State, Stephen F. Austin, and Texas Southern
Jaitlin Hampton – DB • 5-11 • 165 • Lancaster, Texas / Trinity Valley Community College
- Tallied two interceptions and eight pass breakups in 2023 at Trinity Valley C.C.
- Helped lead the Cardinals to the SWJCFC semifinals
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Washington State, Texas State, and Miami (OH)
Jalen Harris – WR • 6-3 • 195 • Harrisburg, N.C. / Hickory Ridge High School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, On3, and ESPN
- Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals
- Rated the No. 45-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of North Carolina by On3
- Tabbed the No. 49-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of North Carolina by ESPN
- Ranked the No. 60-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of North Carolina by 247Sports
- Recorded 98 catches for 2,028 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career at Hickory Ridge H.S.
- Helped lead the Ragin’ Bulls to a 6-5 record and 4A playoff berth as a junior
- Big 22 Preseason Player of the Year nominee
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Charlotte, Liberty, Maryland, East Carolina, James Madison, Connecticut, Georgia State, Old Dominion, Temple, Appalachian State, Elon, Jackson State, and North Carolina A&T
Chase Jackson – DB • 6-2 • 180 • Moody, Ala. / Moody High School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports and On3
- Rated the No. 70-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Alabama by On3
- Tabbed the No. 75-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Alabama by 247Sports
- Helped lead the Blue Devils to a share of the Region 6 title for the first time in 19 seasons as a senior
- Guided Moody to second 10-win season in program history and 5A regional quarterfinals appearance
- Chose Coastal Carolina over West Virginia, Arkansas State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Tulane
Daniel Jones – OL • 6-5 • 255 • Valdosta, Ga. / Lowndes High School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, On3, and ESPN
- Rated the No. 77-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Georgia by ESPN
- Tabbed the No. 86-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Georgia by 247Sports and On3
- Also a member of the track and field team at Lowndes HS
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern, UCF, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, FIU, Charlotte, Colorado, FAU, Georgia State, Iowa State, Liberty, Massachusetts, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, South Florida, Troy, UAB, Alabama State, Austin Peay, Bethune-Cookman, Columbia, Furman, Morgan State, Southeast Missouri State, and Wofford.
Jacob Katauskas – OL • 6-4 • 295 • Lemont, Ill. / Lemont High School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by On3 and 247Sports
- Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals
- Rated the No. 32-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Illinois by 247Sports
- Tabbed the No. 42-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Illinois by On3
- Named to News-Gazette’s 88th All-State Football Team
- 2023 IHSFCA 6A All-State Team selection
- Helped Lamont H.S. advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals as a junior
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, Kent State, Air Force, North Dakota State, and Eastern Illinois
Elijah Lee – DB • 6-0 • 170 • Kennesaw, Ga. / North Cobb High School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by On3, 247Sports, and ESPN
- Rated the No. 89-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Georgia by On3
- Played both ways at North Cobb H.S.
- Totaled 32 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, and one receiving touchdown as a junior
- Helped lead the Warriors to a 9-3 record and a 7A-Region 5 championship as a junior
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Georgia State, Troy, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Appalchian State, Boston College, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Memphis, Miami (OH), Toledo, Virginia, and Western Michigan
Se’Von McDowell – LB • 6-2 • 205 • Dinwiddie, Va. / Dinwiddie County High School
- Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals
- Helped lead Dinwiddie County H.S. to an undefeated season and the Class 4A state championship as a junior
- Posted 27 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and 18 quarterback hurries as a junior
- VHSL All-State and 1st-Team All-Region selection in 2022
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Appalachian State and Central Michigan
Xavier McIntyre – DB • 6-0 • 190 • Cornelius, N.C. / William Amos Hough High School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by On3 and 247Sports
- Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals
- Rated the No. 58-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of North Carolina by 247Sports
- Tabbed the No. 61-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of North Carolina by On3
- Part of a Hough H.S. team that made the NCHSAA Class 4A quarterfinals as a senior
- Tallied 36 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery as a junior
- Helped lead the Huskies to an 11-3 record and the NCHSAA Class 4A semifinals as a junior
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Charlotte, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Marshall, Akron, Boston College, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Troy, UAB, Campbell, Delaware, Elon, Howard, Jackson State, and North Carolina Central
Gavin McLaughlin – OL • 6-5 • 270 • Concord, N.C. / Jay M. Robinson High School
- MVP of 2022 92 Ways Football Lineman Camp
- Led Robinson H.S. to an undefeated regular season and the third round of the NCHSAA State Playoffs
DJ Moore – QB • 6-1 • 175 • Jacksonville, Fla. / The Bolles School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by On3, 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals
- Rated the No. 25-best quarterback in the Class of 2024 by ESPN
- Led Bolles to back-to-back Class 2M state semifinal appearances in his final two seasons
- Completed 136-of-277 passes for 2,206 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior
- Connected on 73-of-139 passes for 1,101 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior
- Chose Coastal Carolina over UCF, USF, Tennessee, Arkansas, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia
Julius Tate – OL • 6-4 • 315 • Greenville, S.C. / Greenville High School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by On3, 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals
- Rated the No. 9-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of South Carolina by Rivals
- Tabbed the No. 13-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of South Carolina by 247Sports
- Ranked the No. 22-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of South Carolina by ESPN
- Rated the No. 30-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of South Carolina by On3
- Helped Greenville H.S. advance to the Class 4A Upper State championship game as a senior
- Part of an offensive line that helped the Red Raiders average 45.3 points per game over the final eight contests of 2023
- PrepStar Magazine All-Atlantic Region selection
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Northwestern, Charlotte, Marshall, UNLV, Appalachian State, Army, Central Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, Charleston Southern, Dartmouth, East Tennessee State, Howard, North Carolina A&T, Penn, and South Carolina State
Tray Taylor – WR • 5-8 • 160 • Shreveport, La. / Tyler Junior College
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN
- Rated the No. 7-best JUCO wide receiver for the Class of 2024 by ESPN
- Tabbed the No. 8-best JUCO prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Texas by 247Sports
- Ranked as the No. 12-best JUCO prospect for the Class of 2024 by Rivals
- Second-Team JUCO All-American
- Led Tyler J.C. with 39 catches for 850 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023
- 1st-Team All-SWJCFC wide receiver
- 2nd-Team All-SWJCFC return specialist
- Ranked 2nd in the NJCAA with 94.4 receiving yards per game
- Named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Non-FBS Team as a sophomore
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Sam Houston State, USF, Texas Tech, Toledo, Washington State, Texas State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Lamar, and Tarleton State
Xak Wiedner – WR • 5-10 • 180 • Pace, Fla. / Pace High School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals, 247Sports, and On3
- Earned an invitation to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in 2023
- Totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior
- Helped lead Pace to its best regular-season record since 2007 as a senior
- Finished with 1,109 total yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior
- District champion in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes
- Played at St. James H.S. in Murrells Inlet as a freshman and sophomore
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Charlotte, Massachusetts, Florida Atlantic, Alabama State, and Mercer
Myles Woods – DB • 5-9 • 165 • Grayson, Ga. / Grayson High School
- Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, ESPN, and On3
- Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals
- Rated the No. 70-best safety in the Class of 2024 by Rivals
- ESPN Under Armour Underclassmen Camp Series invite
- Second-Team 7A-Region 4 selection as a senior
- Helped lead Grayson H.S. to a region championship in 2023
- Chose Coastal Carolina over Minnesota, UCF, Akron, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, and Stony Brook
Zack Zandier – TE • 6-5 • 230 • Exeter, Pa. / Exeter Township High School
- Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports
- Rated the No. 62-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Pennsylvania by 247Sports
- Caught 22 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns as a junior
- BCIAA first-team selection
