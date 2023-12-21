Chanticleers Ink Newest Class

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck announced the addition of 19 student-athletes to his program as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The group features signees from 10 states, including three from North Carolina, three from Georgia, and two from South Carolina, The Chanticleers will make their 2024 debut on Aug. 31 when Coastal visits Jacksonville State.

2024 Coastal Carolina Football Signing Class

Geajorm Akpaloo – LB • 6-3 • 220 • Warrenton, Va. / Myrtle Beach Collegiate

Prepped at Myrtle Beach Collegiate for head coach Ryan Williams

Was also a first-team all-district wide receiver at Battlefield H.S.

Logan Brasfield – OL • 6-4 • 260 • Yorkville, Ill. / Yorkville High School

Rated a three-star recruit at offensive guard for the Class of 2024 by On3 and 247Sports

Ranked as a two-star recruit at linebacker for the Class of 2024 by Rivals

Rated the No. 50-best prospect in the state of Illinois for the Class of 2024 by On3

Ranked as the No. 56-best prospect in the state of Illinois for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports

Helped lead Yorkville to a conference championship and a 7A IHSA appearance under head coach Dan McGuire

Guided Yorkville to a 6-4 record as a senior

Chose Coastal Carolina over Ball State, Eastern Illinois, Kent State, Marshall, Northern Iowa, and Wyoming

Jayden Bryant – BANDIT • 6-4 • 210 • Clover, S.C. / Clover High School

Rated a three-star recruit at edge for the Class of 2024 by On3

Helped Clover win the Region 3-AAAAA championship under head coach Perry Woolbright

Lined up at outside linebacker and defensive end at Clover

Zach Cody – DB • 6-0 • 175 • Coppell, Texas / Coppell High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, ESPN, On3, and Rivals

Highest ranked recruit at Coppell H.S.

No. 88-ranked player in the Dallas area for the Class of 2024

Helped lead the Cowboys to an undefeated regular season and the 6A Division II Regional Semifinals as a senior

Second-team All-District selection as a junior

Recorded 32 tackles and 11 pass breakups while allowing just five catches in 37 targets and no touchdowns as a junior

Also a member of Coppell’s 4x100 relay team

Chose Coastal Carolina over Washington State, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Tulsa, Kent State, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, San Diego State, Rice, Wyoming, Army, Colgate, Furman, Grambling State, Holy Cross, Howard, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi Valley State, Navy, Northwestern State, Stephen F. Austin, and Texas Southern

Jaitlin Hampton – DB • 5-11 • 165 • Lancaster, Texas / Trinity Valley Community College

Tallied two interceptions and eight pass breakups in 2023 at Trinity Valley C.C.

Helped lead the Cardinals to the SWJCFC semifinals

Chose Coastal Carolina over Washington State, Texas State, and Miami (OH)

Jalen Harris – WR • 6-3 • 195 • Harrisburg, N.C. / Hickory Ridge High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, On3, and ESPN

Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals

Rated the No. 45-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of North Carolina by On3

Tabbed the No. 49-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of North Carolina by ESPN

Ranked the No. 60-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of North Carolina by 247Sports

Recorded 98 catches for 2,028 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career at Hickory Ridge H.S.

Helped lead the Ragin’ Bulls to a 6-5 record and 4A playoff berth as a junior

Big 22 Preseason Player of the Year nominee

Chose Coastal Carolina over Charlotte, Liberty, Maryland, East Carolina, James Madison, Connecticut, Georgia State, Old Dominion, Temple, Appalachian State, Elon, Jackson State, and North Carolina A&T

Chase Jackson – DB • 6-2 • 180 • Moody, Ala. / Moody High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports and On3

Rated the No. 70-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Alabama by On3

Tabbed the No. 75-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Alabama by 247Sports

Helped lead the Blue Devils to a share of the Region 6 title for the first time in 19 seasons as a senior

Guided Moody to second 10-win season in program history and 5A regional quarterfinals appearance

Chose Coastal Carolina over West Virginia, Arkansas State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Tulane

Daniel Jones – OL • 6-5 • 255 • Valdosta, Ga. / Lowndes High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, On3, and ESPN

Rated the No. 77-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Georgia by ESPN

Tabbed the No. 86-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Georgia by 247Sports and On3

Also a member of the track and field team at Lowndes HS

Chose Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern, UCF, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, FIU, Charlotte, Colorado, FAU, Georgia State, Iowa State, Liberty, Massachusetts, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, South Florida, Troy, UAB, Alabama State, Austin Peay, Bethune-Cookman, Columbia, Furman, Morgan State, Southeast Missouri State, and Wofford.

Jacob Katauskas – OL • 6-4 • 295 • Lemont, Ill. / Lemont High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by On3 and 247Sports

Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals

Rated the No. 32-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Illinois by 247Sports

Tabbed the No. 42-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Illinois by On3

Named to News-Gazette’s 88th All-State Football Team

2023 IHSFCA 6A All-State Team selection

Helped Lamont H.S. advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals as a junior

Chose Coastal Carolina over Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, Kent State, Air Force, North Dakota State, and Eastern Illinois

Elijah Lee – DB • 6-0 • 170 • Kennesaw, Ga. / North Cobb High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by On3, 247Sports, and ESPN

Rated the No. 89-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Georgia by On3

Played both ways at North Cobb H.S.

Totaled 32 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, and one receiving touchdown as a junior

Helped lead the Warriors to a 9-3 record and a 7A-Region 5 championship as a junior

Chose Coastal Carolina over Georgia State, Troy, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Appalchian State, Boston College, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Memphis, Miami (OH), Toledo, Virginia, and Western Michigan

Se’Von McDowell – LB • 6-2 • 205 • Dinwiddie, Va. / Dinwiddie County High School

Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals

Helped lead Dinwiddie County H.S. to an undefeated season and the Class 4A state championship as a junior

Posted 27 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and 18 quarterback hurries as a junior

VHSL All-State and 1st-Team All-Region selection in 2022

Chose Coastal Carolina over Appalachian State and Central Michigan

Xavier McIntyre – DB • 6-0 • 190 • Cornelius, N.C. / William Amos Hough High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by On3 and 247Sports

Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals

Rated the No. 58-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of North Carolina by 247Sports

Tabbed the No. 61-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of North Carolina by On3

Part of a Hough H.S. team that made the NCHSAA Class 4A quarterfinals as a senior

Tallied 36 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery as a junior

Helped lead the Huskies to an 11-3 record and the NCHSAA Class 4A semifinals as a junior

Chose Coastal Carolina over Charlotte, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Marshall, Akron, Boston College, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Troy, UAB, Campbell, Delaware, Elon, Howard, Jackson State, and North Carolina Central

Gavin McLaughlin – OL • 6-5 • 270 • Concord, N.C. / Jay M. Robinson High School

MVP of 2022 92 Ways Football Lineman Camp

Led Robinson H.S. to an undefeated regular season and the third round of the NCHSAA State Playoffs

DJ Moore – QB • 6-1 • 175 • Jacksonville, Fla. / The Bolles School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by On3, 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

Rated the No. 25-best quarterback in the Class of 2024 by ESPN

Led Bolles to back-to-back Class 2M state semifinal appearances in his final two seasons

Completed 136-of-277 passes for 2,206 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior

Connected on 73-of-139 passes for 1,101 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior

Chose Coastal Carolina over UCF, USF, Tennessee, Arkansas, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia

Julius Tate – OL • 6-4 • 315 • Greenville, S.C. / Greenville High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by On3, 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals

Rated the No. 9-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of South Carolina by Rivals

Tabbed the No. 13-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of South Carolina by 247Sports

Ranked the No. 22-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of South Carolina by ESPN

Rated the No. 30-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of South Carolina by On3

Helped Greenville H.S. advance to the Class 4A Upper State championship game as a senior

Part of an offensive line that helped the Red Raiders average 45.3 points per game over the final eight contests of 2023

PrepStar Magazine All-Atlantic Region selection

Chose Coastal Carolina over Northwestern, Charlotte, Marshall, UNLV, Appalachian State, Army, Central Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, Charleston Southern, Dartmouth, East Tennessee State, Howard, North Carolina A&T, Penn, and South Carolina State

Tray Taylor – WR • 5-8 • 160 • Shreveport, La. / Tyler Junior College

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN

Rated the No. 7-best JUCO wide receiver for the Class of 2024 by ESPN

Tabbed the No. 8-best JUCO prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Texas by 247Sports

Ranked as the No. 12-best JUCO prospect for the Class of 2024 by Rivals

Second-Team JUCO All-American

Led Tyler J.C. with 39 catches for 850 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023

1st-Team All-SWJCFC wide receiver

2nd-Team All-SWJCFC return specialist

Ranked 2nd in the NJCAA with 94.4 receiving yards per game

Named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Non-FBS Team as a sophomore

Chose Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Sam Houston State, USF, Texas Tech, Toledo, Washington State, Texas State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Lamar, and Tarleton State

Xak Wiedner – WR • 5-10 • 180 • Pace, Fla. / Pace High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals, 247Sports, and On3

Earned an invitation to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in 2023

Totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior

Helped lead Pace to its best regular-season record since 2007 as a senior

Finished with 1,109 total yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior

District champion in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes

Played at St. James H.S. in Murrells Inlet as a freshman and sophomore

Chose Coastal Carolina over Charlotte, Massachusetts, Florida Atlantic, Alabama State, and Mercer

Myles Woods – DB • 5-9 • 165 • Grayson, Ga. / Grayson High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, ESPN, and On3

Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by Rivals

Rated the No. 70-best safety in the Class of 2024 by Rivals

ESPN Under Armour Underclassmen Camp Series invite

Second-Team 7A-Region 4 selection as a senior

Helped lead Grayson H.S. to a region championship in 2023

Chose Coastal Carolina over Minnesota, UCF, Akron, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, and Stony Brook

Zack Zandier – TE • 6-5 • 230 • Exeter, Pa. / Exeter Township High School

Ranked as a two-star recruit for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports

Rated the No. 62-best prospect for the Class of 2024 in the state of Pennsylvania by 247Sports

Caught 22 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns as a junior

BCIAA first-team selection

