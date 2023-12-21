Submit a Tip
20-year-old man charged in Robeson County murder investigation

Rodney Cade
Rodney Cade(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old Lumberton man last week.

Deputies were called out around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 13 to the 14000 block of Highway 71 North in Shannon.

After arriving, authorities found a Lumberton man, Jaheim Purdie, dead at the scene.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not been released.

RCSO arrested 20-year-old Rodney Cade, of Lumberton, on Wednesday in connection to the investigation. Cade is charged with manslaughter.

Cade is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and Shannon Fire Department also responded to the shooting.

