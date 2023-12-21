20-year-old man charged in Robeson County murder investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old Lumberton man last week.
Deputies were called out around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 13 to the 14000 block of Highway 71 North in Shannon.
After arriving, authorities found a Lumberton man, Jaheim Purdie, dead at the scene.
Details of what led up to the shooting have not been released.
RCSO arrested 20-year-old Rodney Cade, of Lumberton, on Wednesday in connection to the investigation. Cade is charged with manslaughter.
Cade is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and Shannon Fire Department also responded to the shooting.
