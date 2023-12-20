Unofficial results: Chief deputy, interim sheriff wins election for Dillon County sheriff

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dillon County residents turned up to the polls Tuesday for the election for sheriff of the county.

Over 3,000 votes were tallied and Chief Deputy and Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton was declared the winner according to the unofficial results.

Chief Deputy and Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton tallied 2,227 defeating Garrett Byrd who brought in 943 Tuesday night.

Three people voted for a write-in candidate.

Hamilton took over as acting sheriff after Douglas Pernell’s sudden passing in August.

The results will be certified Friday, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m.

