Unofficial results: Chief deputy, interim sheriff wins election for Dillon County sheriff

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dillon County residents turned up to the polls Tuesday for the election for sheriff of the county.

Over 3,000 votes were tallied and Chief Deputy and Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton was declared the winner according to the unofficial results.

Chief Deputy and Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton tallied 2,227 defeating Garrett Byrd who brought in 943 Tuesday night.

Three people voted for a write-in candidate.

RELATED: ‘He was a good man’: Dillon County community mourns loss of beloved sheriff

Hamilton took over as acting sheriff after Douglas Pernell’s sudden passing in August.

The results will be certified Friday, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m.

