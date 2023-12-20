Several Little River residents deal with mail mix-ups during holiday season

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - As the holidays quickly approach, many people are sending out last-minute mail, but one community claims they’re getting the wrong mail delivered to their address.

One person said they fear they might have disappointment under their Christmas tree, instead of gifts this holiday season, because of so many mail mix-ups. Others tell WMBF News they’re having to deliver their neighbor’s mail by hand.

One man, Walter Truss used to work for the United States Postal Service for over three decades.

“I look back and I can still remember delivering the mail for all those years,” said Truss.

He said the mail is a lifeline for many people, but recently he’s been experiencing issues when it comes to the accuracy of his mail.

Truss was expecting a package, so he decided to track it online. The package showed it was delivered, but it was dropped off down the road, just one digit from his address.

“It was somewhere, so I found it behind me on another street,” said Truss.

This isn’t the only issue he’s had. Another time, he got the wrong delivery and returned the package himself.

“I just told them I got it delivered to my house, there’s nothing more you can say,” said Truss.

While he said delivering mail again was nostalgic, he also said the service isn’t the same for mailmen.

“There’s too much pressure on them to be in a hurry. So when they’re in a hurry they’re just not looking,” said Truss.

Truss said if you can’t deliver the mail yourself, the best thing you can do is put the mail back in the mailbox with the flag up. He said the USPS workers would see it the next day and put it in outgoing mail.

“It will come back the next day. More likely to the right person,” said Truss.

A spokesperson for the USPS said they are investigating the issues.

