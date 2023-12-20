Sea Haven hosts annual Christmas party for nearly 60 teens, their families

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas certainly came a few days early for some people in the Grand Strand.

On Wednesday, Sea Haven’s Young Adult Services held its annual Christmas holiday party.

Organizers said they provide basic needs for any youth in need, whether they’re experiencing homelessness or simply going through a tough time.

Thanks to an outpour of community support, bout 60 young adults and their families received presents just in time for Christmas.

Staff members said it fills their hearts to be able to give back.

“To see them walk in today, get something good to eat, play some games, have some fun, take some selfies, that’s it for me, that’s all I need,” said, Director of Young Adult Services at Sea Haven, David Koch. That smile, that hug, that thank you, because it’s so heartfelt.”

Koch said staff will continue to spread some holiday cheer over the next two days for any clients who couldn’t make it to the party.

