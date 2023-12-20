Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Real-life Grinch steals gifts from under family’s Christmas tree

Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a family's gifts from under their tree. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A real-life Grinch is on the loose in California.

Security camera video caught the man stealing gifts from under a tree.

The suspect seen on video in a red hoodie rifled through a family’s Christmas gifts Monday.

A camera rolling next to the decorated tree caught his every move as he loaded expensive electronics and toys into a shoe basket that had been dumped on the floor.

“When I came home, our kid saw what happened and it troubled him. And I took them to the neighbors to make sure that they’d cleared the house,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner did not want to be identified because the burglar has not been caught.

The thief spent several minutes inside the house, went through drawers and stole jewelry, too.

“I just can’t believe close to Christmas that happens. It’s heartbreaking, honestly, and it’s terrifying,” Huntington Beach resident Jordan Lorah said.

Resident Mallory Maske said she hopes the suspect is caught.

“I hope they find this guy. I mean, break into people’s homes ruining Christmas, not cool. So let’s find him,” she said.

The burglar got his face close to the security camera lens, seemingly unaware that he was being recorded.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home
It's cold and breezy on the backside of this low pressure system.
FIRST ALERT: Coldest night so far this year
Horry County Fire Rescue helped the Georgetown County Fire and EMS with a deadly crash by...
1 driver killed after trucks collide in Georgetown County, troopers say
High waters force crews to close Conway’s Railroad bridge to river traffic

Latest News

On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI agents at home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FILE - A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers...
States trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Myrtle Beach firefighters battle restaurant fire
Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a family's gifts from under...
Real-life Grinch steals gifts from under family's Christmas tree