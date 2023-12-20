Police make arrest in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman connected to a deadly stabbing back in October.

Flora Pickett, 57, of Myrtle Beach is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a stabbing in the early morning hours of Oct. 11 in the 800 block of Nance Street.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Friends remember woman killed in Myrtle Beach assault

When officers arrived they found 59-year-old Starlet Jackson still breathing and conscious but unresponsive to questioning.

She was taken to the hospital where she died a few days later.

Pickett will have a bond hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.