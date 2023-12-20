Police arrest robbery suspect who held Florence gas station clerk at gunpoint

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man who’s accused of holding a clerk at gunpoint during a robbery in Florence.

Officers were called just before 9 p.m. to the Murphy’s gas station on South Irby Street for a robbery.

Investigators learned a suspect went up to the cashier window, pointed a gun and demanded money from the register.

Police said the clerk refused to the give suspect money, so the person reached inside the window and grabbed $20 bills from the register before leaving the gas station.

During the investigation, another officer performed a traffic stop on June Lane on a car that had a stolen license plate on it.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as Adrian Hilton, for having a stolen vehicle tag.

But during the traffic stop, police said they found a gun on the floorboard, which Hilton did not have a license to carry. A further investigation found that Hilton had several $20 bills on his person.

Officers investigating the robbery at the Murphy’s gas station were notified of Hilton’s arrest. After reviewing security video, police said Hilton was identified as the suspect in the robbery

He faces multiple charges including robbery and unlawful carry of a pistol.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

