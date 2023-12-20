Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Police arrest robbery suspect who held Florence gas station clerk at gunpoint

Adrian Hilton
Adrian Hilton(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man who’s accused of holding a clerk at gunpoint during a robbery in Florence.

Officers were called just before 9 p.m. to the Murphy’s gas station on South Irby Street for a robbery.

Investigators learned a suspect went up to the cashier window, pointed a gun and demanded money from the register.

Police said the clerk refused to the give suspect money, so the person reached inside the window and grabbed $20 bills from the register before leaving the gas station.

During the investigation, another officer performed a traffic stop on June Lane on a car that had a stolen license plate on it.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as Adrian Hilton, for having a stolen vehicle tag.

But during the traffic stop, police said they found a gun on the floorboard, which Hilton did not have a license to carry. A further investigation found that Hilton had several $20 bills on his person.

Officers investigating the robbery at the Murphy’s gas station were notified of Hilton’s arrest. After reviewing security video, police said Hilton was identified as the suspect in the robbery

He faces multiple charges including robbery and unlawful carry of a pistol.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI agents at home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area

Latest News

Flora Pickett
Police make arrest in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach
On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI agents at home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Roy Franklin Campbell
Laurinburg police searching for suspect after deadly shooting
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home
Laurinburg police searching for suspect after deadly shooting