Pee Dee woman arrested in connection to deadly overdose

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marlboro County woman is accused of providing another woman drugs that ultimately led to her death.

Marlboro County deputies arrested 36-year-old Pamela Steen on Tuesday and charged her with involuntary manslaughter.

The charge stems from the death of 47-year-old Amy Barrington back in October.

Deputies responded to a home on Warden Lane in Wallace area for an overdose.

Once they arrived on the scene, they met with family members who said they administered Narcan but it was unsuccessful. Deputies also administered Narcan but was also unsuccessful.

EMS then arrived shortly after and pronounced Barrington dead at the scene.

An autopsy showed fentanyl caused her death.

An investigation by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office found Steen was with Barrington before her death and provided her with drugs.

A judge set a $35,00 bond for Steen.

