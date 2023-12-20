Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Pee Dee woman arrested in connection to deadly overdose

Pamela Steen
Pamela Steen(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marlboro County woman is accused of providing another woman drugs that ultimately led to her death.

Marlboro County deputies arrested 36-year-old Pamela Steen on Tuesday and charged her with involuntary manslaughter.

The charge stems from the death of 47-year-old Amy Barrington back in October.

Deputies responded to a home on Warden Lane in Wallace area for an overdose.

Once they arrived on the scene, they met with family members who said they administered Narcan but it was unsuccessful. Deputies also administered Narcan but was also unsuccessful.

EMS then arrived shortly after and pronounced Barrington dead at the scene.

An autopsy showed fentanyl caused her death.

An investigation by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office found Steen was with Barrington before her death and provided her with drugs.

A judge set a $35,00 bond for Steen.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area

Latest News

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Judge sentences Robeson County drug dealer accused of escaping a Virginia jail for several days
On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Adrian Hilton
Police arrest robbery suspect who held Florence gas station clerk at gunpoint
Flora Pickett
Police make arrest in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach