Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say

A person died on Tuesday night after they were hit and killed along Highway 544.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person died on Tuesday night after they were hit and killed along Highway 544.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. a pedestrian was crossing Highway 544 at Dick Pond Road when an SUV hit them.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were also dispatched to help with the crash scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

