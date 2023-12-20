Submit a Tip
Army specialist given life sentence for 2022 murder of 21-year-old in Longs area

Yunique Weathers
Yunique Weathers(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville woman will spend life in prison in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old in January 2022, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Ferrell Cothran handed 24-year-old Yunique Demesa Weathers a life sentence without parole for killing De’Erica Fisher on Jan. 23, 2022. Fisher died after suffering at least five gunshot wounds.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The shooting happened near S.C. 9 near Pine Needle Drive in the Longs area.

Capt. Matthew Visser, the acting director of public affairs at Fort Bragg at the time of the shooting, said Weathers was an active duty soldier assigned with the 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade.

“This was a public execution in front of others, who tried to stop it, in the middle of the day,” Josh Holford, senior assistant solicitor. “The victim’s family has been involved every step of the process and we hope they can find peace in this verdict and sentence.”

Weathers’ trial began on Monday with jury and opening statements.

Liz Farmer, an assistant solicitor, said nothing will replace the loss the Fisher’s family has suffered but they appreciate their cooperation and help in seeking justice.

“A special thanks goes to Horry County Police specifically Detective Adam Skellett and Lance Cpl. Paul Hamm, who were key in the case,” Farmer said.

