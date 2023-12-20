Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach firefighters battle restaurant fire

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings Highway.(Source: MBFD)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a restaurant fire.

The department said crews are currently working to put out a fire at Burky’s Grill, which is located at 4001 North Kings Highway.

A picture posted on Facebook shows heavy smoke coming from the building.

It’s not clear at this point what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

People are being asked to avoid the area in order to avoid delays and to keep firefighters safe.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

