Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ charts No. 1 (again) ahead of Christmas

FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite Christmas song is back atop the charts.

According to Billboard, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” has regained the No. 1 spot on its Hot 100 list.

Billboard reports this marks the 13th time the song has ruled the chart since its release on Carey’s 1994 “Merry Christmas” album.

Carey’s Christmas song has also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the past four years in a row.

Grammy-winning composer and producer David Foster told The Associated Press that he expects the song to exceed $100 million in earnings.

“It’s embedded in Christmas. When you think of Christmas right now, you think of that song,” The AP quoted Foster.

Earlier this month, Brenda Lee’s holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time – 65 years after its release.

The song broke the record for the longest climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, it surpassed the 25-year gap between the release of Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994 and its rise to No. 1 in 2019.

Carey even sent a bouquet to Lee to congratulate her for reaching the No. 1 spot.

The 54-year-old singer just wrapped up her Merry Christmas One and All tour in New York over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
National Weather Service completes tornado survey; straight-line wind damage found in Horry Co.
17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police investigating after patrol car crashes into pier
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home

Latest News

‘Fight or flight’: Family with 11-month-old daughter escape after trees fall on Socastee home
High waters force crews to close Conway’s Railroad bridge to river traffic
Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools in new classifications after SCHSL realignment
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home
Horry County Animal Care Center urges community to take furry friend ‘Home for the Pawlidays’