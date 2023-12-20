Submit a Tip
Laurinburg police searching for suspect after deadly shooting

Roy Franklin Campbell
Roy Franklin Campbell(Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting investigation in Laurinburg Tuesday night.

Laurinburg Police Department said officers were called to the Harry O’s Food Mart at 17060 Old Lumberton Road around 6:15 p.m. for shots fired. When they arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he died.

The victim is identified as 38-year-old Aiken Robert Purvis.

Police have now issued a warrant for 42-year-old Roy Franklin Campell for murder.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146

