Judge denies bond for woman accused in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman connected to a deadly stabbing back in October.

Flora Pickett, 57, of Myrtle Beach is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a stabbing in the early morning hours of Oct. 11 in the 800 block of Nance Street.

RELATED COVERAGE | 'Just couldn't believe it': Friends remember woman killed in Myrtle Beach assault

When officers arrived they found 59-year-old Starlet Jackson still breathing and conscious but unresponsive to questioning.

She was taken to the hospital where she died a few days later.

Pickett was denied bond during her hearing on Wednesday. The judge said he was not able to set a bond for her murder charge since the circuit court has to do so. In her possession charge the judge denied bond and passed it along to the circuit court which will have to decide on her case within 30 days.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

