‘It’s just a blessing’: Forestbrook business gives away Christmas trees to those in need

A small business in the Myrtle Beach area wants to make sure everyone has a Christmas tree in their home for the holidays.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Pappy’s Christmas Trees has been in business for more than 10 years.

And during those years, the owners have given away hundreds of trees to families in need without charging them anything.

It was a tradition started by “Pappy” himself before he died.

The family-run business used to burn or throw away extra trees, but Pappy realized there are plenty of people out there who can’t afford a tree.

Now Pappy’s wife, Helen Smith, said it’s her number one priority to make sure other families have a tree to sit around and make memories.

“It’s just a blessing for the community rather than a business. I don’t even do it for a business, I do it for the joy of the community and the children having somewhere to go and enjoy a Christmas atmosphere,” Smith said.

Smith said there are about 100 trees left.

Anyone who needs a tree or knows a family that needs a tree can swing by the lot along Forestbrook Road and pick one up.

