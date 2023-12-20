Housing experts provide tips for filing an insurance claim after a storm

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As clean-up continues in areas of Horry County hit by the EF-1 tornado and flooding, experts are providing some helpful tips for those trying to file an insurance claim.

Perry Stalvey has owned Perry Insurance Group since 2016 and said before a storm, it’s a good idea to check your insurance policy.

“Normally when we look at a storm like this, we think of two things. Is it a named storm or hurricane, or is it what we call every day an all other perils wind storm?” said Stalvey.

Stalvey said you should consider your deductible when you are filing a claim with your insurance.

“A lot of the companies that we have will have a higher wind and hail deductible. So, depending on how your policy is set up, this may be one of the higher situations. If you just have a name storm or a hurricane deductible, you have the lower maybe $1000 deductible that applies to it,” said Stalvey.

Almost all insurance companies have a self-service option in filing a claim, where an adjustor would contact you once the claim is submitted. That usually can be done online. Stalvey said, it might be a good idea to have your insurance agent assist in filing, so all bases are covered.

“The number one way that you can do it is obviously through a company’s website, you go on to file a claim and do it yourself, but you’re kind of on your own. Sometimes the other option is call your agency. We will either file a claim for you or we’ll walk you through all the steps that’s coming on the next two or three days or maybe the next month,” said Stalvey.

Based on an area affected by a storm, adjustors might be handling multiple claims at the same time. Stalvey said a good rule of thumb is to have patience.

“Some of these processes aren’t very quick,” said Stalvey.

The next step, according to Stalvey, is a field adjustor would be sent out to your property to survey the damages.

“That person will give you an estimate on your home. They would check the roof, the plumbing, or whatever is going on and tell you what they think it would cost to repair or replace it,” said Stalvey.

Your insurance company might give you the option to select your contractor for repairs or they would select one for you.

“You’re going to have contractors, whether they are roofers, plumbers, etc. They will come in and give you more details. After they’ve pulled back shingles and other materials, they might find additional problems,” said Stalvey.

Stalvey said you should always be prepared for the initial estimates to grow as the process of repair or replacement continues.

Potential property buyers should also do their homework when storms roll through causing damages.

“What we do with potential buyers is, if it’s a house that they absolutely love, we will do an inspection. During that inspection, there is a check for mold for example. We will go in-depth to find any underlying conditions,” Brian Beverley.

Beverley is a realtor with Weichert Southern Coast Realtors and said a good realtor will make sure the correct information about a home or property is disclosed before purchase.

“A property owner is required to be truthful about any conditions of the home or business on a disclosure form ahead of the sale. At least to the best of their knowledge,” said Beverly.

Both Stalvey and Beverly say when an incident happens to your home or property, you should take pictures to document the damage. It can assist in painting a clear picture of what exactly has happened when you file your claim.

