Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Hulk Hogan baptized at Florida church, embraces faith in 'greatest day' of his life

Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.(Courtesy: DoD)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan recently underwent baptism at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. Hogan, 70, fully submerged himself in water as part of the religious ceremony.

Hogan expressed the significance of his baptism, highlighting his deep faith. He remarked, “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!”

Accompanied by his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, who also participated in the baptism, Hogan has been vocal about his Christian faith. He has previously shared that he accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at the age of 14. Hogan credits his faith for guiding him on the path to success.

Reflecting on his journey, Hogan stated, “I accepted Christ as my savior at 14 years old. The training, prayers, and vitamins kept me in the game, but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service, and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior. And so it is, even now, brother, AMEN!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
Flora Pickett
Judge denies bond for woman accused in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm

Latest News

Darius Rucker on receiving Hollywood star: ‘Biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
Darius Rucker on receiving Hollywood star: ‘Biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’
‘Chef Swap at The Beach’ announces second season; Surfside Beach chef to host
Lee Brice to take the stage at Carolina Country Music Fest
Chef Mason Zeglen, Johanna Wilson Jones and Dylan Foster
‘Chef Swap at The Beach’ announces second season; Surfside Beach chef to host