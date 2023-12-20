Horry County, Loris first responders help save Loris family’s Christmas after house fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris family lost their home just days before Christmas to a house fire, but the first responders of Loris and Horry County worked together to save their holiday spirit.

Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee confirmed the mobile home fire happened on Tuesday around 10 a.m. on Bennett Loop causing smoke damage to most of the home. No one was injured in the fire but Loris Police Department said it destroyed everything including the children’s Christmas.

In a joint effort, LPD, assisted by the Salvation Army with all the donations, was able to give back to the family who lost everything.

Horry County and Loris first responders save Christmas (Loris Police Department)

“A huge shout out to Loris Officer Heather Miller and Horry County Police Sergeant Justin Jones for going the extra mile and wrapping these gifts to make it extra special,” LPD said in a post online.

LPD and the Horry County Police Department delivered the gifts to the family on Wednesday.

Loris Police Chief Gary Buley shared his appreciation for everyone who was able to make it all come together and take care of the community.

“We are all blessed to have a strong community come together in the time of need for one of our neighbors.”

American Red Cross is also helping the family by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

