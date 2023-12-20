HCFR: Critical injuries in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 544; lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian where critical injuries have been reported Tuesday evening.

Crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road, east of Highway 31. Lanes of traffic are expected to be blocked for an extended time.

HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area to prevent further delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.