Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

HCFR: Critical injuries in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 544; lanes blocked

HWY 544 AND DICK POND ROAD
HWY 544 AND DICK POND ROAD(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian where critical injuries have been reported Tuesday evening.

Crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road, east of Highway 31. Lanes of traffic are expected to be blocked for an extended time.

HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area to prevent further delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
National Weather Service completes tornado survey; straight-line wind damage found in Horry Co.
17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police investigating after patrol car crashes into pier
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home

Latest News

‘Fight or flight’: Family with 11-month-old daughter escape after trees fall on Socastee home
High waters force crews to close Conway’s Railroad bridge to river traffic
Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools in new classifications after SCHSL realignment
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home
Myrtle Beach’s first poet laureate talks about city’s cultural future