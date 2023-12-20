Submit a Tip
Get ready for a A Southern Times Square NYE Celebration at the Market Common

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The New Year’s Eve event at The Market Common is our own version of the Big Apple’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

There’s a live telecast on a jumbo screen and a mirror ball drop at midnight.

You can enjoy live music, a beer & wine garden, food vendors, photo booth and more at this event.

New this year, they will be having a stunning drone show that will count us down to midnight with the ball drop and light up the sky with an aerial performance!

The drone company has done shows such as Final Four, CCMF, and currently has the Guiness World Record for the most drones in the sky for a show.

Get your tickets here and learn more about the schedule and activates.

