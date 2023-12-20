Florence police investigating after child injured in shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a child was injured in a shooting in Florence Wednesday afternoon.

Florence Police Captain Stephen Starling confirmed officers are investigating a shooting on North Dargan Street involving a child.

The shooting may have been self-inflicted but could not confirm any details as the investigation is in the early stages.

No further details were made available.

