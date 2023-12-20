Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Florence police investigating after child injured in shooting

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a child was injured in a shooting in Florence Wednesday afternoon.

Florence Police Captain Stephen Starling confirmed officers are investigating a shooting on North Dargan Street involving a child.

The shooting may have been self-inflicted but could not confirm any details as the investigation is in the early stages.

No further details were made available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home

Latest News

52-year-old man accused of sexual exploitation of minor using chat app
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
Georgetown Co. man charged with animal cruelty after deputies rescue dog from flood waters
Army specialist given life sentence for 2022 murder of 21-year-old in Longs area
FCSO: Armed man threatened 2 people before sparking short standoff