FIRST ALERT: Warming up each day, warm Christmas weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It doesn’t get colder this week than what you will feel as you step out the door this morning. Our forecast will only warm up from here, climbing a few degrees each morning & afternoon.

TODAY

Not only is it the coldest morning of the season so far, but a heavy frost will slow many of you down this morning. Give yourself plenty of time as you step out the door to begin your day. We’re sitting in the upper 20s along the beaches with the lower 20s inland.

We will climb into the upper 40s today, providing for a winter-like day out there. (WMBF)

After a cold morning, our forecast today still feels chilly & winter-like. Highs will struggle today, only climbing into the upper 40s. Thankfully, the wind takes a back seat today, which should make it feel warmer all around this afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK

Once again, temperatures will plummet tonight into the middle and upper 20s inland. Along the beach, we will start the day near 30.

It's another chilly night as temperatures fall into the 20s again for inland areas. (WMBF)

As mentioned above, we will start to see temperatures slowly warm with afternoons returning back to the middle and upper 50s by Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures will range from the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CHRISTMAS FORECAST

Our Christmas forecast will be completely opposite of last year. If you remember, last year featured highs in the 30s and 40s for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. We dropped down into the teens during the overnight hours here along the Grand Strand.

Our forecast this year features warmer weather as the warming trend only continues to allow temperatures to climb. The latest data this morning comes in a little warmer for both Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

Daytime temperatures will reach into the upper 50s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. By Christmas Eve, we will see increasing clouds, but the forecast remains rain-free as temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

Warmer weather returns for Christmas and the upcoming weekend. Whatever you have planned, looks to be okay with just a few more clouds both on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. (WMBF)

Mostly cloudy skies on Christmas Day will stick around ahead of our next weather maker. As moisture increases, a few light showers will be possible LATER in the day. Right now, no significant rain is expected for the holiday. The forecast looks to turn wet just after Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.