FIRST ALERT: More frost overnight, warmth builds ahead of Christmas

More frost develops early Thursday morning
More frost develops early Thursday morning
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are set to soar as we turn unseasonably warm ahead of Christmas.

THURSDAY

Temperatures will quickly drop off after sunset, falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s early Thursday morning. Expect more frost to develop ahead of sunrise.

More clouds arrive throughout the day, but we keep the forecast dry. Afternoon highs will rebound back into the upper 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

Much warmer weather filters in this weekend as a round of unseasonably warm temperatures settle in. Afternoon highs will climb through the 60s, approaching 70° by Christmas Day. We’ll see on-and-off cloud cover, but most of the weekend should remain dry.

Warmer weather arrives over the weekend
Warmer weather arrives over the weekend

We’ll begin to see some showers arrive by dinnertime on Christmas Day. These showers will increase in coverage, with widespread showers and storms expected on Thursday.

Rain chances increase after Christmas
Rain chances increase after Christmas

