Find Local Seafood and more at Hippie Hen House

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hippie Hen House offers local seafood, meats & vegetables.

They also offer Clean-label food, Vegan Options and Traditional Southern Dishes with a Flare!

They are located comfortably in Murrlles Inlet right off of HWY 17.

Their hours are Monday - Saturday 11:30am - 9:30pm. Last Seating is 8pm.

Sunday Brunch 11am - 2pm.

Reservation requests for 8 or more: HippieHenHouse@gmail.com.

