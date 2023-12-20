‘Fight or flight’: Family with 11-month-old daughter escape after trees fall on Socastee home

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Just days after a tornado touched down in Horry County, one family is scrambling to rebuild their home.

Neighbors in the Woodlawn Mobile Park community said they’re like family, and even as the family is trying to rebuild, they’re also helping others.

The Bruno couple barely escaped their home along with their 11-month-old daughter when a tornado brought trees down onto their home.

“It’s just, you don’t expect things like this to happen,” said Shaena Bruno.

The family was stunned by the recent coastal storm, which not only cost them their house but put their lives in danger.

“The tree just came in, like, kicked the door in for him, and he just got knocked down, and he was, you know, hunched over my baby,” said Bruno. “At that moment, I was like, ‘dude, my baby is not even one yet, you know? Her birthday is tomorrow.”

The trio managed to jump out of a window before the situation could get much worse, But despite escaping unharmed they are now without a home.

That’s why their neighborhood manager Dennis Kingsley is now working to help at least 15 other families impacted, saying this tragedy couldn’t have happened to a less deserving group of people.

The Bruno family is aiming to help out their neighbors, too. Something they said their infant daughter could proudly carry with her for the rest of her life.

“She might not remember doing it, but to me, to remind her that on her birthday she was out here helping people, you know, then I think, if you teaching kids things like that, early age, don’t grow up to appreciate things, you know?”

Bruno said she’s also reached out to the Governor’s office.

WMBF News checked in with the South Carolina Emergency Management. A spokesperson said the Governor declares a state of emergency through county request.

WMBF News also checked in with county leaders and was told there wasn’t a significant amount of damage county-wide for the request.

A GoFundMe has been started for the Bruno family and Socastee community, click here for more information.

