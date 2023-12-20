FCSO: Armed man threatened 2 people before sparking short standoff

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A call about a domestic dispute led to a short standoff in Florence County, according to deputies.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:45 p.m. Monday for a dispute at a home along Kennedy Hanes Road in the Pamplico area.

Deputies said when they arrived, they tried to make contact with 30-year-old Christopher Shirer, who then came out of the home holding a rifle and multiple rifle and pistol magazines.

They said he went back into the house for a short time before surrendering and being taken into custody.

An investigation found that after a verbal and physical fight, Shirer got out his rifle and threatened to kill his girlfriend and another person at the home.

Investigators added that Shirer is a convicted felon and is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

He faces multiple charges including first-degree domestic violence and first-degree assault and battery.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.